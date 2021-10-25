Elizabeth A. “Bettie” Maloney, 74, 619 Harmony Drive, New Oxford, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
She was born January 26, 1947, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of the late Clifford and Inez Johnson Maloney.
Early in her life, Bettie was employed at Hyman Construction Company and later at American University but for most of her career she was a system administrator at Fannie Mae in Washington, D.C. She really enjoyed travel and being with her family and friends.
Bettie is survived by her cousins, Mary K. Johnson of New Oxford, Michael Johnson and his wife Deborah of Shippensburg, Pa., Amy Warren and her husband Thomas of Carlisle, Pa., and lots of relatives in North Dakota. She had five “grand” cousins who she particularly enjoyed, Will, Sam, Clay and Nicholas Warren along with Carter Johnson.
Bettie will be laid to rest with her mother and father in Riverside Cemetery, Fargo, N.D.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Planned Parenthood.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
