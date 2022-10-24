Donald E. Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934, in Menallen Township, Adams County, to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren.
Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
Donald is survived by a son, Travis Warren and his wife Di of Bendersville; three grandchildren, Maricela Sanchez, Elizabeth Warren and her children, Justice, Jessa, John and JilliAnne, and E.J. Warren; and four great- grandchildren, Salvador Morales Jr., Angie Morales, Poala Morales and Katherine Morales.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 47 years, Shirley A. Warren, who died November 11, 2001; son, Ronald Warren; and sister, Betty Thomas.
Professional Services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
A public viewing will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gerry Stolzfoos officiating. A procession will take place to Wenksville Cemetery.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
