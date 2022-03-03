Glenda Brook Green, 73, of St Thomas, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg, Pa.
Brook was a Valentine’s Day baby, born on February 14, 1949, in Cumberland, Md., the daughter of Thomas Wade Arnold and Marie (Tyson) Arnold.
She was a 1971 graduate of Frostburg State University, a breast cancer survivor and a dedicated and passionate life science teacher for nearly 30 years. She retired after 20 years of service at Thurmont Middle School where during her tenure she was recognized by FCPS as an outstanding teacher and served as the head of the science department.
While Brook’s life was devoted to teaching, her passion was ornithology. Brook was an avid birdwatcher and loved to travel around the country to observe different species of birds. Her favorite birds were species of waterfowl and she loved traveling to Cape May with her friends to watch the different shore birds.
Fittingly, her favorite baseball team was the Baltimore Orioles, whom she loved to watch, and her favorite player was Cal Ripken Jr. Brook was an active member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and for over 10 years The Evangelical Holiness Church in Gettysburg.
Brook is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gordon David; her son, Gavin Sterling (Kathleen Platt Green); and two grandchildren, Sydney Elizabeth Kiick and Zachary Hunter Kiick. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Wade Arnold III of Indianapolis, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Brook was predeceased by her sister, Zona Marie “Pony” Detrick who was like a mother to her.
The family is planning a celebration life to take place in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The National Audubon Society, www.act.audubon.org.
Online condolences and tributes can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
