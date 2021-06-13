Francis J. Small, Jr., age 78, entered into God’s eternal care on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was the loving husband of Joan F. (Bair) Small. Together they shared over 55 years of marriage.
Frank was the eldest son of the late Francis J. and Rita H. (Hemler) Small. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Small.
In addition to his beloved wife, Joan, Frank is survived by three children, Donna Sweeney and her husband Dennis of Hanover, Gina McInturff and her husband Trace of Gettysburg, and Jason Small of Hanover; his siblings, Don Small and his wife Denise of Hanover, Bob Small and his wife Michelle of Frederick, MD., Mary Lousie Small of Hanover, Kathleen Carter of Roseville, Calif., and Loraine Yoneda of Canton, Mich.; five grandchildren, Allen Sweeney, Payton McInturff, Logan Sweeney, Emily Weibley, and Dylan Small.
He was a member of Annunciation B.V.M. Church, McSherrystown. A graduate of Delone Catholic High School, Class of 1963. He was a veteran of the Army and served in Vietnam, as a supply specialist. He was a retired employee of A&P, Super Fresh Food Store, and drove tractor trailer for the US Postal Service and a local beer supplier. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association and former adult member of Boy Scout Troop 107, serving as Charter Representative and received the Bronze Pelican Award. He loved trains, baseball, the Baltimore Orioles, and most of all spending time with his wife and family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St. McSherrystown PA 17344. Francis will be laid to rest following the mass at the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 501 Ridge Ave. McSherrystown PA 17344.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s memory can be made to the National Fragile X Foundation.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
