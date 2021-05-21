Roger R. Weaver, 91, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.
Born Nov. 28, 1929, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of the late John H. and Marie E. (Gebhart) Weaver. Roger was the loving husband of the late Sara L. (Legore) Weaver who died Oct. 28, 2007, and with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Roger was a member St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, where he served as a lector, an usher, a member of the Holy Name Society, and the Knights of Columbus, and the Catholic War Veterans Post 1342.
Roger was a 1947 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He was the owner and operator of Meadow Brook and Cedar Ridge Golf Courses. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier and was the owner and operator of Weaver’s Hardware and Grocery for many years.
Roger coached youth baseball and football in Bonneauville, for many years. He was an avid fan of Delone and Mount Saint Mary’s sports teams. He loved travelling with his wife and spending time with his family.
Roger is survived by his children, Roger “Dan” Weaver of New Oxford, Beverly “Bonnie” Seymore of Dillsburg, Pa., Jessica Hill of Mineral, Va., Tracy Zimmer of Bonneauville, Dale “Nick” Weaver of Gettysburg, Holly Fissel and Michael Weaver, both of Bonneauville; his companion, Janet Maring; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Weaver, Robert Weaver, and William Weaver; and a sister, Jane Benner. He was preceded in death by a son, David Weaver; three brothers, John, Nelson, and Norman Weaver; and four sisters, Helen Osborn, Mary Moser, Catherine Zartman, and Dorothy Shanebrook.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery. The public may view and pay their respects from 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), with the family being present from 6 to 8 p.m., and with Recital of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s name to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover Street, Gettysburg (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
