CaitLyn Chantel Kuhn, 31, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Born July 10, 1990, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Toni L. Kuhn of Gettysburg and Wayne A. Johnson of Jamaica.
CaitLyn graduated from Biglerville High School in 2009 and was a caregiver for her great-grandmother, Dorothy Taughinbaugh.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Anari Strausbaugh, Gettysburg; sister, Cortney Kuhn, York; stepfather, Dwayne Allen Sr., Florida; stepbrother, Dwayne Allen Jr., Gettysburg; stepsisters, Tangala Allen, Gettysburg, and Tabbatha Maceda, Florida; great-grandmother, Dorothy Taughinbaugh, Gettysburg; and her siblings in Jamaica.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Patricia Kuhn, and uncle, Brian Kuhn.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Bill Mummert officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Saturday from 12 noon until the start of the service at the funeral home.
To share memories of CaitLyn Chantel Kuhn and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
