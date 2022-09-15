Shirley Ann Werdebaugh, 73, of Gettysburg, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Born February 18, 1949, in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Melvin E. and Doris K. (Hubbard) Werdebaugh.
Shirley enjoyed working outside, and she took great pride in beautifying her house and property. She also loved to travel and take cruises. Her adventures took her to Switzerland, Hawaii, Cancun and beyond.
Ms. Werdebaugh is survived by her brother, Larry Werdebaugh of Biglerville; her niece, Elaine Jaskula and her husband Jeff of Waynesboro; her nephew, Michael Paul Werdebaugh; two cousins, Darlene Mellott and Ronnie Werdebaugh of Hancock, Md.; and three close friends, Linda Harmon, Lois E. O’Dell, and Sharon Bowie of Gettysburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Joan Louise Werdebaugh and Melvin Edward Werdebaugh.
A graveside service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, in Greenmount Cemetery, located on Chambersburg Street in Arendtsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Peters Funeral Home Inc. in Gettysburg.
To share condolences, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
