Philip Lee Gigous, 59, of York Springs, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Stephanie Lynne (Owens) Gigous; together they shared 20 years as a couple, the last 9-½ years as married.
Born September 6, 1962, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Earl Dean and Esther (Wine) Gigous.
Philip graduated in 1980 from Gettysburg High School and was a member of First Baptist Church, Gettysburg. He worked in construction and was a skilled mechanic; a “motorhead,” he enjoyed watching Barrett-Jackson and Mecum Auto Auctions and attending the Carlisle Car Shows. Philip was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles #1562, enjoyed traveling, talking about hunting and playing Texas Hold ‘Em. More than anything, he loved his family and adored his children.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Travis Gigous (Nina Mirable), Essex, N.Y.; daughter, Ashley Gigous, Greenville, S.C.; stepson, Wesley Nell, Hanover; stepdaughter, Delaney Brown, York Springs; stepson, Aidan Brown, York Springs; grandson, Kaleb Gigous, Essex, N.Y.; siblings, Karen Eline of Hanover, Cheryl Diehl of McSherrystown, Scott Gigous (Pam) of Fairfield, Randy Gigous (Amber) of Hanover, Patricia Gigous of Greensboro, N.C., Jane Laughman (Doug) of Hanover, Monica Wright (Dave) of Gettysburg, and Chad Miller of Gettysburg; many nieces and nephews; and he is also survived by the family of Larry and Regina Orndorff.
In addition to his parents, Earl Dean and Esther Gigous, he was also preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Shirley Miller.
A service to celebrate the life of Philip Lee Gigous will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Carl G. Harris officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church. Interment will be private.
The family invites everyone to Philip’s home at 316R Main Street, York Springs, for a time of fellowship and refreshments immediately following the service.
Contributions in memory of Philip Lee Gigous may be made to The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, a premier research program targeting spinal cord and brain injuries, at www.themiamiproject.org.
To share memories of Philip Lee Gigous, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
