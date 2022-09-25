George M. Springer, 85, of Emmitsburg, Md., passed away at his home on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was the loving husband to Mary Springer for 63 years. Born November 9, 1936, he was the son of the late Glenn B. Springer and Margaret Royer Hahn.
George was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School, his first job was working at the local Farmers and Mechanics National Bank. He went on to graduate from Mount St. Mary’s University in 1959 with a bachelor of science then continued his education at the University of Maryland earning a master’s degree in business administration. Later George earned a degree as a certified public accountant. George was a professor at Mount Saint Mary’s retiring after 30 years of teaching.
George was a man of few words and a family man of strong faith. He was a knowledgeable Emmitsburg historian. He cherished his small farm, taking family anyone willing, on a tractor ride in a converted manure spreader. He maintained lovely gardens, enjoyed mowing the yard and chopping wood.
Besides his wife, Mary, he is survived by son, Robert Springer of Emmitsburg; daughter, Christine Botker and husband Eric of Jefferson; daughter-in-law Maureen Springer of Emmitsburg; grandchildren, Elizabeth Good and husband Andy of Auburn, Pa., Melissa Springer of Baltimore, Md., Patrick Springer and wife Melanie of Hagerstown, Md., Ryan Springer and wife Anna of Waynesboro, Pa., Ashley Springer of Thurmont, Md., Kara Summers and husband Will of Jefferson and Erin Botker-Crowe and husband Stuart of Jefferson; seven great-grandchildren with number eight due in February.
George was predeceased by his son Glenn A. Springer.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom, the church’s minister, officiating.
Memorial conurbations can be made in George’s memory to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701, or Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Interment will be held at a later date.
