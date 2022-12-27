Thomas B. Scheivert, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Gettysburg Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Thomas was born April 7, 1944 in Hanover, the son of the late Wilfred B. and Helen B. (Hoff) Scheivert.
Thomas was employed with BAE as a machinist for many years, retiring in 2007.
Thomas was a member of Mummasburg Sportsman Association, McSherrystown Fish and Game Association, and United Steelworkers Union. Thomas served as a volunteer with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocking fish and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Some of his friends knew him as Scrap or Scrappy.
Thomas is survived by a son, Jeremy T. Scheivert of Hamburg, two sisters, Elizabeth A. Sheets of Hanover, and Ethel M. Scheivert of New Oxford, and a brother, Michael R. Scheivert of Littlestown. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank R. Scheivert.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA, 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.