Eugene S. “Jim” Pruitt, 87, of Gettysburg, passed on peacefully on June 28, 2022.
Born August 18, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late William E. and Dorothy (Finnegan) Pruitt. He was a husband of Geraldine “Gerri” (Leone) Pruitt of Gettysburg to whom he was married for 55 years.
Mr. Pruitt was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he worked for the Baltimore Plumbers and Pipe Fitter Union for over 35 years. In 1986, he started working for the Chrysler Corporation in Newark, Del., until his retirement in 2000.
He was a dedicated member of the Harney VFW and the Taneytown American Legion. He was a devoted husband and father and was proud of his family. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, vacationing in Hawaii, and was a member of the Westminster Moose and the Gettysburg Eagles.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his three children, Michael Porter, Brian Porter, and Michele Pruitt Jacobs; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Richard Porter and William Pruitt.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial with full military honors being presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
