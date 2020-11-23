Eugene H. “Butch” Richardson, 76, of Fayetteville, died Sunday afternoon Nov. 22, 2020 at the York Hospital.
Born Nov. 5, 1944 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Clair and Lola (Warrenfeltz) Richardson.
Butch worked various places including as a supervisor for PennDOT, groundskeeper at Granite Hill Campground and for Adams County security. He enjoyed attending bluegrass festivals, gardening and he loved to travel, whether it be a bus trip or a cruise.
Butch is survived by his son, Dennis Hyde, of South Carolina; and granddaughter, Addison; five siblings: John Richardson of Hanover, Carolyn Mintmier of Gettysburg, Alice Greenwald of Bonneauville, David Richardson of Tennessee, Phyllis Mummert of Abbottstown; his companion, Deb Baker of Fayetteville; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings: Barb Powell, Joseph Richardson, and Sherry Richardson.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Gettysburg Fire Company or to SCCAP.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.