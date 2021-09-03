Carolyn U. Rickrode, 68, of New Oxford, entered into God’s eternal care on September 2, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover, with her loving family by her side.
She was the loving wife of Stephen J. Rickrode for 50 years. Born October 12, 1952, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Earle M. and Mildred G. (Shields) Snyder.
Carol, more than anything, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1970.
She was an active member and secretary for a number of years of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #763, Hanover. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Oxford and a member of the Athletic Association at Immaculate Conception School. Carol actively supported the Hanover Knights of Columbus and all of their community activities and functions.
In addition to her husband Stephen, Carol is survived by her children, Matthew S. Rickrode and wife Amy of Hanover, Joseph P. Rickrode and wife Kristin of New Oxford, Angela K. Arigo and husband Paul of McSherrystown, and Kevin R. Rickrode and wife Marcy of Hanover; her siblings, John H. Snyder and wife Linda of Hanover, Louise Brady and husband Stephen of New Oxford, and Sandra Smith and husband James of Hanover; and also survived by 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Earl R. Snyder, Kenneth I. Snyder, Ralph W. Snyder, Joyce A. Snyder and Susan Leonard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331, with Rev. Fr. Michael P. Reid II officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331. Burial will be in St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carol may be made to Pink Out Inc., 1150 Carlisle St., Suite 10, PMB 189, Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Carolyn U. Rickrode, and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
