Richard P. “Dick” Livelsberger Jr., of Hanover, passed away at home on April 24, 2023, at the age of 74.
He was the beloved husband of Christine M. (Smith) Livelsberger; loving father of his three children, Brent Livelsberger, Rebecca Hippensteel (husband Michael) and Jason Livelsberger; cherished grandfather of Ben, Kayla, Elizabeth, and Dakota; and great-grandfather of Daxton. He is also survived by two brothers, Michael Livelsberger and Francis Livelsberger; and five sisters, Judy Spangler, Angela McCusker, Marianne Grimes, Susan Farley and Tina Myers. He was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Robert, Stephen, Jan, Ann and Anthony Livelsberger; and his parents, Richard P. Sr. and Gwendolyn (Weaver) Livelsberger.
Dick was a life member of the McSherrystown Fish and Game. If he was not at home, chances are he was at their cabin in Huntingdon near Raystown Lake. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, hunting and spending time outdoors. He was always busy working on something. He loved spending time with his family — especially his grandkids. He taught them how to shoot a BB gun, ride a bike, how to start a campfire and so many other things. Life lessons all kids should learn. He will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Dick’s life on Friday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at Annunciation BVM Church, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, with Rev. Richard Lyons officiating. A family gathering is being planned and will be shared when details are finalized.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Khair and her staff at the Hanover Cancer Center for all the wonderful care you provided to Dick over the past six years. We can’t thank you enough! Also thank you to the staff at Hillman Cancer Center and Dr. Banks office for everything they do. True angels sent from God.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dick’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.