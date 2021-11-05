On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, Barry Poole of Hanover passed away at age 59 at Hanover Hospital with his children by his side. He was a loving father, grandfather, partner, son, brother, and a great friend to many. Barry was born on Oct. 25, 1962 in Gettysburg and grew up in Taneytown, Md. where he graduated in the class of 1980 from Francis Scott Key High School. He worked as a machinist, welder, and farmer, working at Brandt Tool and Die in Littlestown and more recently at Hands On Machine Shop in Littlestown.
Barry was preceded in death by his father Richard Poole and survived by his mother Margaret Brauning; sister Vicki Poole; partner Sharon Leese; three children, Bart Poole, Kristen Poole, and Kandice Law; and two grandchildren, Sloan Poole and Kane Poole.
Barry was known for his gregarious laugh, his willingness to help a friend, and his hardworking nature. He loved playing cards and butchering with his friends, and taking care of animals including his steers, ducks, and chocolate labs Bonnie and Bartina. Barry had a beautiful singing voice, and a knack for making delicious roast pork. He will be greatly missed, and the memory of his laughter will live on in the hearts of many.
A party will be held in the spring, on May 14 to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation payable to the Carroll County 4-H Livestock Club located at: Carroll County Ag Center, Attn: Livestock Club, 700 Agriculture Center Dr., Westminster, MD 21157.
