William Harold Hardy Jr., 80, of Gettysburg, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Hanover Hospital.
He was born March 6, 1942, in Washington, D.C., to the late William Harold Hardy Sr. and Beverly (Waite) Hardy.
William was a proud military veteran and served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. After his service to his country he worked 30 years for the government and retired. He moved to Arizona shortly after. He enjoyed coin collecting, playing golf and watching NFL football. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
William is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Phyllis (Fox) Hardy; two sons, Mark Hardy of Gettysburg, and John Hardy and his girlfriend Julia Tritch of Aspers; ex-wife, Kathleen Champion, and their children Bryce and Tiffany Hardy of New Market, Md., and son Brent Hardy and wife Savannah of Jacksonville, N.C., and their children, Jackson, Vaden and Colton. William is also survived by his brother Michael Hardy of Wheeling, W.Va.; and sister, Janet Hardy of Sharpsburg, Md.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, at www.shrinerschildrens.org in memory of William.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
