Herbert T. Newman, age 95, of Biglerville, passed away August 4, 2023 at home. He was born May 4, 1928 in Gettysburg to the late Paul Sr. and Alma (Sowers) Newman.
Friends are invited to a celebration of life on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Legion Woods, Table Rock Road, Biglerville, at 4 p.m.
Military honors will be provided by Adams County Allied Veterans.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
