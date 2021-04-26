Joan (Kelleher) Bradford, 91, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Hubert E. Bradford.
Joan was born Aug. 16, 1929, in Colorado Springs, Colo., the daughter of late John L. and Evelyn M. (Garnier) Kelleher.
Joan was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and the Marion Oxfordites at the church. She retired from the Food and Drug Administration, and was also a member of the Glitterbugs Tap Dancers, New Oxford AARP, and the Red Hat Society.
Joan is survived by a daughter, Janet M. Scaffido and her husband Paul of Vienna, Va.; two sons, John B. Bradford and his wife Kelly of Jacksonville, Fla., and Michael D. Bradford and his wife Varee of Issaquah, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Kay Spartz of Phoenix, Ariz., Nancy Olson of Pueblo, Colo., and Sue Davern of San Antonio, Texas. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia A. Darr; a sister Larilyn Wentz; and a brother, John Kelleher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
