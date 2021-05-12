In remembrance of Gary H Bechtel who passed away on Feb. 2, 2021, there will be a celebration of his life on Saturday May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church located at 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg with the Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger presiding. Reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
