Mary M. “Pepper” Hewes, 82, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at UPMC Hanover, with her loving family by her side.
Born June 12, 1939, in Pueblo, Colo., she was the daughter of the late Marion and Margaret (Crosby) Pitcher. Pepper was the loving wife of the late George B. Hewes Jr.
Mrs. Hewes was a teacher in Baltimore City for 25 years until her retirement.
Pepper was a member of Bart’s Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown. She was extremely involved in the United Methodist Women, the Red Hats, the Wobbly Bobbins Quilting Club, the NRA, and the new Hope Ministries Food Pantry.
Pepper loved quilting, taking care of her plants, golfing, skiing, going to the beach, and was an avid Raven’s and Oriole’s fan.
Pepper is survived by her daughter, Margaret E. Hewes of Manchester, Md.; a stepson, Vaughn Hewes Sr. and wife Diane of Baltimore, Md.; a daughter-in-law, Carol Hewes of Oakland, Fla.; five grandchildren, Suzanne Hewes, Francine Dupuis and husband Ray, Vaughn Hewes Jr. and fiancé Holly, Kathryn Allen and fiancé Sky Kuhn, and Cassandra Allen and partner Curtis Reese; and two great-grandchildren, Finn and Charlie; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a stepson, George Hewes III; a brother, David Pitcher; and a sister, Nanci Richardson.
Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Bart’s Centenary United Methodist Church, 50 E. King St., Littlestown. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pepper’s memory to Bart’s Centenary United Methodist Church, 50 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
