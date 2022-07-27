Lawrence (Larry) Edward Dost, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on July 24, 2022, after suffering a severe asthma attack. He was 78.
Larry was born in Gary, Indiana, on September 20, 1943, to Irvin and Carol (Jankowski) Dost. His family moved to Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, when Larry was seven. Larry graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1962, and went on to Elizabethtown College where he majored in business administration. Larry retired as director of claims from Capital Blue Cross after 42 years.
Larry also served on the Latimore Township zoning and planning boards for many years. In 1999, he ran for supervisor, where he won by a landslide. Larry also served as a township supervisor for 23 years.
Larry was always very active in church. He served as a board member and as the treasurer for Christ Community Church. Then, for 10 years, at Life Center Ministries International, Larry and his wife led prayer and leadership teams.
In 1962, Larry met his wife, Caroljean (Stricker) Dost, at Elizabethtown College. They were married on February 19, 1966. Soon after, they welcomed their son, Adam, and then daughters, Lisa and Laura.
Larry and Caroljean called York Springs, Pennsylvania, home for over 50 years; where they combined their names and created Lawrol Lea Farms. Nothing brought Larry more joy than being home on the farm, surrounded by his family and with a fishing rod in his hands.
Larry loved to garden and get his hands in the dirt. He started Lawrol Lea Mums as a project to raise money for college for Adam and Lisa. For 10 years he grew and sold chrysanthemums wholesale and at local fairs and festivals.
Larry also enjoyed volunteering in the community and traveling. He never met a stranger – or a buffet – that he didn’t like. Larry was known for his outgoing, kind nature. He was quick to jump in where needed and always had time to help a friend.
In 2008, Larry retired from Capital Blue Cross, but he would not stay still for long. He began working part time for Latimore Township where he worked on the road crew.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Carol; daughter, Laura; brother, George; and sister-in-law, Ann. He is survived by his wife, Caroljean; children, Adam (wife Jocelyn) and Lisa (husband Paul); five grandsons, Joshua, Isaac, Ethan, Devin and Luke; brothers, Irvin (wife Delores), and Jerry; and sister-in-law, Donna.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Life Center Ministries International 411 S. 40th St., Harrisburg, PA 17111. A visitation will be held on Saturday, one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
