Sr. Ignatia Maria Smith, 99, joined her eternal father on Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. Joseph Villa, Flourtown.
Born June 2, 1923, she was the daughter of John and Annie (Hufnagel) Smith. Sister Ignatia joined the Sisters of St. Joseph Chestnut Hill in September 1940 and celebrated 83 years dedicating herself to her mission of spiritual life. Sr. Ignatia taught and resided in Hanover for 40 years, teaching at St. Vincent School and Sacred Heart (Conewago) School.
She is survived by a sister, Henrietta Seymore of Bonneauville, numerous nieces and nephews and members of her congregation. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Lawrence and Monica Shaw George and three brothers, Linus, Lionel and Raul Smith.
A Memorial Mass will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Basilica with Rev. Joseph Gotwalt as celebrant. Sr. Ignatia was laid to rest in St. Joseph Villa Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Sister may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica Restoration Fund, 50 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331 or stjosephvilla.org.
