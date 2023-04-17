Everett “Tom” Cooper Jr., 56, of Gettysburg, died Thursday evening, April 13, 2023, at his home.
Born February 1, 1967, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Nancy (Livingston) Baker of Panama City, Fla., and the late Everett T. Cooper Sr. He was the husband of Sherry L. (McCleaf) Cooper of Gettysburg to whom he was married for 35 years.
Tom was a long-time employee of the current Kuerig-Dr. Pepper, Aspers. He enjoyed going to his cabin and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his wife and mother, Everett is survived by his three daughters, Amanda Olsson and her husband Chris of Fairfield, Emily Cooper and Nathan Heckendorn of Bendersville, and Samantha Leach and her husband Tyler of Gettysburg; his six grandchildren, Penelope, Eleanor, Violet, Slade, Caleb, and Tommy; and his two sisters, Sherry Carbaugh of Bendersville, and Annette Slabaugh of Panama City, Fla. He was preceded in death by his brother, Noah Cooper.
Tom requested there be no formal service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
