Dale W. Trump, 81, of Littlestown, died Friday, September 3, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Rebecca L. (Reever) Trump of Littlestown for 25 years. Born October 29, 1939, in Gardners, he was the son of the late Wilbert R. and Sarah (Zepp) Trump.
Dale was a 1957 graduate of New Oxford High School and retired from Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator in 2005.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Tammy Rupp and David of Gettysburg; sons, Dale K. Trump and Lisa of Gettysburg, and Chris Hartsock and Jill of Aspers; his eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Ruth Hess and Tom of Gettysburg. Dale was predeceased by his sister, Esther Mae Trump.
Dale attended Harvest Time Temple of Hanover. He enjoyed yard sales, farmers’ markets and spending time with his family.
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Contributions have been asked to go to his church at 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
