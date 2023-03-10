Raymond J. Smith, 77, of Clover, S.C., passed away on March 9, 2023. He was the husband of Rose M. (Miller) Smith, to whom he was married for 54 years.
He was born in Hanover, Pa., son of the late Philip G. and Mary Catherine Smith. He lived in New Oxford, Hanover, Gettysburg, and Manheim, Pa., as well as Clover, S.C.
Surviving are his wife, Rose; daughter, Cheryl, with husband William Shoemaker, and their two daughters Amanda and Jennifer, all in Clover, S.C.; daughter-in-law, Darla Smith, and two sons, Carter and Zachary, in York, Pa.; three sisters, Leona Trimmer of New Oxford, Mary Lou Becker and husband Tom of New Oxford, and Anita Geigley and husband Faron of Spartanburg, S.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Smith; and brother-in-law, Marlyn Trimmer.
He always joked that since he had three sisters and no brothers he was King. Then he married Rose, who had four brothers and no sisters and she was Queen. Ramie went to Delone Catholic High School, graduating in 1963. His first job was at Weis Markets. From there, he went to manage Handy Markets and then to manage Barnhart grocery store. He then wanted to go into business, so he formed a three-way partnership and opened a card and candle shop called, “The Card and Candle Castle” at the International Village in Gettysburg. After that didn’t work out, he opened a candle making business for 20 years in Gettysburg, called “The Candle Crafter.”
He had a heart attack in 1986, and had a second one in 1988. Then he went into heart failure. He was put on the heart transplant list, and got a heart about a month later. In 1990, Ramie had a devastating stroke from which he could not talk for a whole month.
Ramie was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served in the Dominican Republic as a peacekeeping force, and Vietnam, where he made SP5 (sgt). He was a charter member of the Sertoma club in Gettysburg, was a life member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Capital Chapter #542 Harrisburg, PA and the American Legion, Post #185 Mount Joy, PA. Among the medals he received were Marksman for the M-14 Rifle, Expert for the M-16 Rifle, National Defense medal, Vietnam Service medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary medal, and the Good Conduct medal. What he is most proud of is that he received the Army and Air Force presidential Unit Citation for when he served in the Dominican Republic.
He enjoyed working with his hands, gardening, going to auctions, collecting antiques, playing cards, metal detecting on the beach, watching the Westerns channel, and being a handy fix-it man, but what he loved best was picking on his nieces, nephews, and grandkids. “The three proudest moments in my life were being married to Rose, and the birth of my two children, Keith and Cheryl.”
In lieu of a traditional celebration of life service, Rose has requested all family and friends to arrange special visits with her. Companionship will make the difficult days ahead easier to manage.
Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to Penn State Health, Office of University Development, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. 852, Hershey, PA 17033 (Request Heart Transplant Department on memo line) or Hospice and Palliative Care Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive, Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707 (Online at hpcpr.org Choose “Hospice and Palliative Care Palmetto Region”).
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com. M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, S.C., is serving the Smith family.
