Barbara Lynn Hubley, age 64, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at York Hospital. She was born March 2, 1956 in Baltimore, the daughter of Victor and Ruby (Peaks) Martin.
Barbara graduated from Woodlawn High School. She worked as a school bus driver for Gettysburg School District and for Carroll County School District in Maryland for over 20 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed needlework, crafts, crocheting and puzzles.
In addition to her mother, Barbara is survived by her sister, Dianne Keniston of Littlestown; three daughters, Jennifer and her husband, Michael Beamer of Orrtanna, Angela Leslie of York and Amanda Fox of Roanoke, Va.; six grandchildren: Michael Beamer, Jr., Ashley Beamer, Dominick Smith, Hailey Monn, Amity Leslie and Coral Leslie and niece, Heather Keniston. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Chad Keniston.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Dugan Funeral Home, PO Box 393, Bendersville, PA 17306 or through visiting her Tribute Fund Page on our website to help defray the cost of services at www.DuganFH.com.
