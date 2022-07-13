Pauline M. (Klunk) Deatrick, age 89, of Hanover, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was the beloved wife of Dale T. Deatrick for 68 years; the loving mother of Dale T. Deatrick Jr. and his wife Mary, Brian J. Deatrick and his wife Cathy, Teresa J. Baadte and her husband David, Mary M. Deatrick and her fiancé Joseph Jones, and Michael P. Deatrick and his wife Cindy; the cherished grandmother of Joey Martin and her husband Mike, Adrianne Deatrick, Trish Heller, Joseph Deatrick, Daniel Deatrick and his wife Emily, Jacob Baadte, Kayla Baadte and her fiancé Nick Moriconi, Jeremy Shultz and his wife Anna, Jared Shultz, Andrew Deatrick and his wife Liz, Adam Deatrick and his wife Logan; and she was the great-grandmother of Chase, Jack, Rydor, Niko, Madison and Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry G. and Marie H. (Smith) Klunk, and by two brothers and one sister.
Pauline’s life was shaped by her humble beginnings during the Depression and the loss of her brother in World War II which taught her to value hard work and family. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1951. After graduation, she was one of the original employees of Donald B. Smith Roofing and Conewago Contractors, working as a bookkeeper until 1970.
After leaving Conewago Contractors, she continued to work on their farm raising beef cattle, planting crops and ultimately raising and selling Christmas trees. She spent countless hours tending to and selling Christmas trees alongside her family, sharing the Christmas spirit with the community until they sold the farm in 2004. Pauline was a devoted wife and mother who cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Pauline’s life on Friday, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by prayers at 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331, with Rev. Dwight Schlaline officiating. Interment at Conewago Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Pauline’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to Sacred Heart Basilica, at the above address, would be appreciated.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
