Richard A. Keefer, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving, faithful husband of Ruby L. (Flynn) Keefer, Gettysburg, for 65 years.
Born April 6, 1935, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Arthur and Grace Elizabeth (Yingling) Keefer.
Mr. Keefer was employed with Gettysburg College in the Athletic Department.
A wonderful father, he is survived by his children, Deborah Breighner of Gettysburg, David Keefer and wife Tammy of Fairfield, Pamela Waybright and husband Daniel of Jerome, Idaho, and Douglas Keefer and wife Freya of Fairfield; sisters, Barbara Berwager of Hanover and Shirley Hammond of Littlestown; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Keefer; brother, Donald Keefer; and son-in-law, Robert Breighner.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Rev. Fr. Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass at the church. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
To share memories of Richard A. Keefer and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.