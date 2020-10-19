David A. Joswick, 69, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at The Gettysburg Hospital. Born July 15, 1951, in Grand Rapids, Mich., he was the son of the late Walter A. and Gloria E. (Hoffer) Joswick.
David is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda L. (Swanson) Joswick.
He was a member of the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides and assisted with their newsletter, The Gettysburg Civil War Roundtable and the Biglerville American Legion Post #262. He was an avid student of history and a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan.
David was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by his beloved family.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by three sons, Steven M. Joswick and wife Jolie of Washington, D.C., Scott A. Joswick-Dyer and wife Lucy of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Kevin D. Joswick of Littlestown; four grandchildren, Ira, Quinn, Max and Juna Joswick; his sister, Diane (Joswick) Bolthouse and husband Ted of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a nephew, Jason Joswick and wife Jessica, and two great-nieces, Halie and Bella.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Graveside funeral services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.22, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
The family suggests memorials to Mount Vernon Ladies Association, c/o George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Development Department, P.O. Box 110, Mount Vernon, VA 22121.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.