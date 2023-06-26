Lee W. Heflin, 69, of Gettysburg, departed this world on Friday afternoon, June 23, 2023, at the Gettysburg Hospital. He is now at peace and was surrounded by his loving family.
Born November 6, 1953, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late William and Betty (Carey) Heflin.
Lee worked for many years at Mackley’s Exxon before retiring from the Gettysburg Municipal Authority. He was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles, the Harney VFW, and the Emmitsburg American Legion. He loved cars and car detailing.
Lee is survived by his four siblings, Thomas Heflin and his wife Regina of York, Pa., Luann Light and her husband Larry of Gettysburg, Randy Heflin and his wife Karen of Gettysburg, and Wayne Heflin and his wife Jennifer of New Oxford; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening, June 29, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
