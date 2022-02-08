Harold H. Horst, age 91, of New Oxford, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Cross Keys Village, The Brethren Home. Born August 19, 1930, in Hagerstown, Md., he was the son of the late John E. and Virginia V. Hartle Horst.
A 1948 graduate of the Greencastle-Antrim Senior High School, he went on to work as a carpenter beginning at G.C. Fox Construction in Waynesboro, and later finishing his career at Callas Contactors of Hagerstown, Md., where he retired after 15 years, in 1992. Upon retirement, he founded H&N Furniture Repair, specializing in building and refinishing furniture.
Mr. Horst was a member of Faith Community Church at the Brethren Home and The Gideons International. His involvement began with The Brethren Home in the 1950s, when he started teaching Sunday school for the residents. His service continued as a member of the board of directors of both The Brethren Home and The Brethren Home Foundation on and off for over 30 years.
While a resident of the Brethren Home Community for 17 years, Harold volunteered in many capacities. He used his unique carpentry talents in helping to develop a wood shop on campus, being involved in various campus construction projects, and making window boxes for several rooms on campus. For their many years of service and dedication to the Brethren Home, “Horst Road” was named after Harold and his wife, Naomi, on campus in September 2020.
In his later years, his life’s fulfillment was spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He showed much pride and joy in his ability to attend his granddaughter Shelby’s wedding this past September.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Naomi C. (Martin) Horst, whom he married on June 15, 1968; two sons, Alan H. Horst (wife Alison) of Canyon lake, Calif., and Thomas E. Horst (wife Rhonda) of Shippensburg, Pa.; three grandchildren, Michelle Yates of San Marcos, Calif., Austin Horst of Endicott, N.Y., and Shelby Wilson (husband Casey) of Newburg, Pa.; and a sister, Anna H. Frederick Landis (husband Leonard) of Lititz, Pa. Harold is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home Inc., 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, Pa. Services and interment will be private. A public memorial service will be held at The Brethren Home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold’s name to Adams County Gideons, P.O. Box 734, Biglerville, PA 17307; or to The Brethren Home Foundation’s Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
