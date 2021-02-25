Earl E. Harrington, 92, of Emmitsburg, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Ministries in Emmitsburg.
He was the husband of the late Mary Jane Harrington who died in 2007.
Born on Sept. 23, 1928, in Gaithersburg, he was the son of the late Earl Edwin and Rita Harrington.
Earl served with the Blue and Gray 29th Division of the Maryland National Guard for 16 years. In 1961, he opened Earl’s Lawn Mower Repair in Gaithersburg. Upon moving to Emmitsburg, Earl started Harrington and Sons in 1977.
Earl enjoyed gardening, both at home and later at St. Joseph’s.
Surviving are his children, Earl E. Harrington III and wife Robin of Myrtle Beach, Michael Harrington and wife Allison of Frederick, Kenneth Harrington and wife Joyce of Emmitsburg, Richard Harrington and wife Christine of Fairfield, Bernie Harrington and fiance’ Debbie Wallace of Walkersville, Andrew Harrington and wife Lynn of New Market, Robert Harrington and wife Tammy of Emmitsburg, Neal Harrington of Fairfield, MaryAnn Tyler and husband Norman of Fairfield, and Paul Harrington and wife Stephanie of Emmitsburg; 27 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings.
The family would like to express their appreciation to St. Joseph’s Ministries for Earl’s care and would especially like to thank Sister Eleanor.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vigilant Hose Co., 25 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
