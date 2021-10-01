Marlin R. “Skip” Fiscel, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the York Hospital.
Born February 3, 1935, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lillias (Rupp) Fiscel. Skip was predeceased by his wife, Sylva Ann (Williams) Fiscel, who died in 2007.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Skip graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1953. Following graduation he began a professional baseball career playing for the Philadelphia A’s triple A baseball team for three years before injuring his shoulder. He was the former National Sales Manager for National Fruit Co. in Winchester, Va., for many years.
Locally, he was a member of VFW Post #15, American Legion Post #202, Gettysburg Eagles #1562 and was a former member of the former Gettysburg Elks Lodge #1045.
Survivors include his three children, Thomas G. Fiscel of Gettysburg, John R. “Jack” Fiscel (Marcia) of Gettysburg, and LeeAnn F. Feagin (Tommy) of Fayetteville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Bryan, Marc and Tyler Fiscel, and Jennifer McCluskey; and eight great-grandchildren. Skip was predeceased by his sister, Caroline “Peg” Singley.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to an animal shelter of your choice or the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.