James (Jim) Nason Mackey of Aspers, passed away March 12, 2021, at the age of 39. Jim was born on June 9, 1981, in Oklahoma, the only child of Nicola (Nikki) and Richard (Rich) Mackey; the fourth generation of James in the family.
Jim grew up on a horse farm in Aspers where he attended school and had many friends. He graduated from Biglerville High School in 1999 and left the following fall to attend Emory Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
He returned to Aspers in 2001, shortly before his first daughter Allison was born in 2002 because he wanted her to be raised near family. He married his wife Sarah on September 12, 2013, and his second daughter Rachael was born in 2014.
Jim loved the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing video games, and spending time with his friends. If you asked a hundred people who Jim was, they’d all give you a different story.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Nicola; father, Rich; grandparents Patty and Duane Bellinger, and Dorothy and Harry Mackey. He is survived by his wife Sarah; beautiful daughters, Allison and Rachel; Uncle Noah and Aunt Suanne, and his aunts, Jean, Janice Lee, and Sue Ann; Sarah’s Uncle Jeff; and cousins and friends.
Services will be held privately.
Online condolences and obituary available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
“To my Boo Boo Magoo, Live Long and Prosper”
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.” – Winnie the Pooh
