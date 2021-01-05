Suzanne Leppo White, 83, of Orrtanna, formerly of Emmitsburg, Md., died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Sept. 26, 1937, in York, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Harriett (Haner) Leppo. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Doyle White, in 1996.
Suzanne was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed working after having raised her four children. She worked as a security guard at Mt. St. Mary’s University, and also at Mountain Manor for several years. Up until the time of entering the hospital she was a fixture working at the local Gettysburg McDonald’s as a lobby greeter and cleaner. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving her are son, Russell White and fiancée Brooke Jackson of Greencastle, Pa.; daughters, Kathleen White of Orrtanna, and Sharon Hill of Orrtanna; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Julia Miller.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 43 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, with Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M., as celebrant. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
