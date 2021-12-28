Rosie M. Ketterman Stine, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away at The Gettysburg Hospital on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Born April 16, 1943, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late George and Louise (Wetzel) Ketterman. Rosie is survived by her husband of 60 years, James C. “Jim” Stine.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Rosie had been employed for 15 years at the Gettysburg College Dining Hall. She enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband, country music and reading.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a brother, Theodore Ketterman of Gettysburg; a number of nieces and nephews; and her good friend, Audrey L. “Peanut” Lefler. Rosie was predeceased by five brothers, Wade, Paul, Lawrence, George and Warren Ketterman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. A viewing for Rosie will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the funeral from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
