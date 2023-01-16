Philip A. “Phil” Smith, 78, passed Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Lorraine C. (Plank) Smith, his wife of 59 years.
Phil was born September 19, 1944, in New Oxford, the son of the late Andrew F. and Bertha C. (Kuhn) Smith.
Phil was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and a life member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club and McSherrystown Home Association. He was formerly a co-owner of Smith Auto Sales Inc., in New Oxford, with his five brothers, before purchasing Liberty Nissan in Hanover.
In addition to his wife Lorraine, Phil is survived by three daughters, Denise C. Staub and her husband Dennis of New Oxford, Laurie A. Roth and her husband Michael of Dover, Del., and Melissa J. Helt and her husband Robert of New Oxford; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Zachary, Michael, Ethan, Emma, Jacob and Andrew; a step-grandson, DJ; two great-grandchildren, Camden and Evelyn; four sisters, Loretta M. Rider of New Oxford, Jean M. Spicer of Abbottstown, Debra A. Laughman of New Oxford, and Patricia L. Weisensale of New Oxford; and two brothers, Kenneth J. Smith of New Oxford, and Gary L. Smith of Abbottstown. He was predeceased by three sisters, Donna A. Costella, Catherine L. Topper and Teresa Miner; and three brothers, Larry J. Smith, Alfred F. Smith and Donald J. Smith.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.