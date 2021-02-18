John E. Everhart, 101, of York Springs, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 14, 2021, at Genesis Rehab Center.
He was born Jan. 26, 1920, in York Springs, Adams County, the son of the late John and Naomi Gettys Everhart.
John retired from the US Navy Depot, Mechanicsburg, where he had worked as a freight handler and clerk. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Trappers Association, District 8. He was inducted to the Pa Trappers Assoc. Hall of Fame in 2007. He was a long time member of the York Springs Fire Company.
John is survived by several nieces and nephews, John R. Keagy, Richard G Keagy, Linda A. Hodges, Earl F. Rhoads Jr., Ronald C. Hoff, Beth E. Hoff Watts, Wayne E. Hoff, and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Lovina E. Hoff, Dorothy Keagy, Annie Rhoads and Goldie Zeigler.
Services will be held Tuesday, at 2 p.m., Feb. 23, 2021, at the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, Pa., with Pastor Ron Berrus from Mifflin, Pa., officiating. A viewing will be held Tuesday, one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs. The service can be viewed on the Cocklin Funeral Home Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Memorials in John's name may be made to the York Springs Fire Company, 312 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372; or the PA Trappers Association, District 8, c/o Nelson Hosler, 4416 Ridge Road, Beaver Springs, Pa 17812.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.