Ross H. Kircher, 92, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Lebanon. A Gettysburg resident since 1973, he was the husband of Kathleen P Kircher for 51 years.
Ross was born Jan. 1, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the son of Horace S. and Jeannette M. Kircher, and was also pre-deceased by his sister, Greta May Donahue.
He graduated from Olney High School in 1947, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in physical metallurgy.
Ross served in the US Navy from 1950 to 1952 as an air crewman, gunner and mechanic on Navy Patrol on PBMs during the Korean War and was also stationed in San Diego, Calif.
Ross was a member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. He was a life member of the Ohio and the Houston Gun Collectors Associations, a member of the Fraternal Order of Masons at Richmond-Solomon’s Lodge #3, Life member of the NRA and the American Legion.
He owned several service stations in the Philadelphia area, retired from Sears & Roebuck, and was the successor to W. Stokes Kirk, a military surplus in Philadelphia. An active and well-known antique gun collector, Ross traveled around the country for 50-plus years participating in antique gun shows.
In addition to his loving wife Kathy, Ross is survived by his three daughters, Heather, Amber and Cheryl; five grandchildren; as well as two nephews and a niece from his sister.
Peters Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Final burial arrangements are being made for a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lebanon VA.
