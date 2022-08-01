Charles F. French Jr., age 71, of Hanover, passed away at home, with his family by his side on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was the loving companion of Melinda S. Wentz for over 21 years.
Charles was born in Gettysburg on Jan. 4, 1951, and attended Delone Catholic High School. He worked as a service advisor in the automotive industry for many years. In his retirement he enjoyed driving a special needs school van for Sun Coach Lines. He also enjoyed flat track motorcycle racing and micro sprint car racing as well as hunting. He was a loving and devoted father and enjoyed spending time with family.
Charles is survived by his mother, Pauline (Brady) French; his significant other, Melinda Wentz; his children, Laura Dubs, Douglas French and his wife Nicole, and Julie Zeigler; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Miller and Dori Jarvis; his brother, David French; numerous nieces and nephews; Randy Wentz and Ryan Wentz and his wife Julie. He was predeceased by his father, Charles F. French Sr., and his sister, Jane Grothe.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service in celebration of his life on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with Fr. Richard Lyons officiating. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Abbottstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles’ memory may be made to VNA of Hanover and Spring, 440 Madison St., Hanover PA 17331.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.