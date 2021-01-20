Beverly “Bev” A. Kline, age 72, of Lewes, Delaware, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born Nov. 18, 1948, in Gardners, the daughter of the late George and Janet May.
Beverly graduated from Carlisle High School. She was employed by Knouse Foods for many years. She enjoyed puzzles and crafts, along with coloring on her iPad.
She is survived by her loving son, James J. Kline of Carlisle; two granddaughters, Sierra Creech and Kali Kline of Gardners; one brother, Roger May and one sister, Shelvey Hockenberry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, James W. Kline, who passed in April of 2020; and her brother, Douglas May.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. Interment will be in Goodyear Cemetery, Gardners.
Contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.