John D. Lebo, 68, passed Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the late Carol A. (Shrader) Lebo, who passed March 8, 2010.
John was born March 11, 1953, in Carlisle, the son of Zelma (Eisenhart) Lebo of East Berlin, and the late Harold Lebo.
John retired from James Craft and Son Inc. after 40 years, was a life member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and a member of the American Legion in Shiloh, and the McSherrystown Moose.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by three daughters, Jennifer K. Forsythe and her husband Glenndon of York, Jamie L. Clabaugh and her husband Bruce of Abbottstown, and Jodi R. Collins and her husband Scott of New Oxford; eight grandchildren, Olivia A. Clabaugh, Valerie N. Clabaugh, Camryn P. Forsythe, Dru A. Collins, Dylan J. Clabaugh, Gavin R. Collins, Lyla C. Clabaugh, and Cayden A. Forsythe; a great-granddaughter, Ridley M. Wagner; two brothers, Harold Lebo of Abbottstown, and Jeff Lebo of New Oxford; and a sister, Joan Sauter of Abbottstown.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Cynthia A. Chambers officiating. There will be no visitation. A celebration of John’s life will be held in the summer.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
