Dorothy Lee Kehr, went home to meet Jesus on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was the wife of the late Clyde E. Kehr Sr., who passed away on April 7, 2005. Dorothy married Clyde on November 16, 1949.
Dorothy was born October 10, 1931, in York County, and recently observed her 91st birthday. She was number seven of the 13 children born to the late Raymond E. and Mary A. (Trostle) Wagner.
Dorothy was a member of the Upper Conewago Brethren Church. Besides being a mother and homemaker, Dorothy had worked at Arendtsville Shoe Factory, C.H. Musselman, Central Soya and Glenn’s Diner.
Dorothy is survived by three sons, Clyde Jr., Edward, and Bruce Kehr and spouses; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Also, she is survived by one sister, Betty Waggoner; and three brothers, Harvey Wagner, Marlin Wagner and Richard Wagner. She was predeceased by five brothers, Raymond E. Wagner Jr., Dean Wagner, Robert Wagner, Walter Wagner and Dale Wagner; and three sisters, Kathryn Weigle, Elizabeth Wagner (infant death) and Evelyn Weaver.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Upper Conewago Brethren Church, 403 Mummert’s Church Road, Abbottstown. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Mummert’s Church Cemetery. As per Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no viewing. Friends and family will be greeted at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bible Helps, PO Box 391, Hanover, PA 17331; or to Upper Conewago Brethren Church, 403 Mummert’s Church Road, Abbottstown, PA 17301.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.