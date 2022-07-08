Daniel B. Taylor, of Gainesville, Virginia, died unexpectedly on June 26, 2022, at the age of 88. Dan was born in Connellsville, Pa., to Moses and Ellen Taylor on October, 2 1933.
He graduated from Connellsville High School (Hall of Fame inductee 2018) and The University of Iowa and received a doctorate degree in education from West Virginia University. Dan was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 57 years, Rosemary (nee Snyder); his brothers, Jack and Bob Taylor; and sisters, Aletha Rousseau and Judy Hanson. He is survived by his three children, Eric Taylor (Nancy), Melanie Taylor Bounds, and Michelle Gayoso (Tony); six grandchildren, Alex Taylor (Taylor), Catherine Taylor, Will and Trevor Bounds, and Rocia and Bryce Gayoso; along with two great-grandchildren, James and Hannah Taylor. Dan is also survived by his dear and beloved companion, Marlene Girouard of Heritage Hunt, where he lived from 2015.
Dan was an accomplished educator having served as superintendent of schools in Wood County, W.Va., West Virginia state superintendent of schools and assistant secretary of education for the Carter Administration. He was also a senior lecturer in the Harvard University Graduate School of Education and served as senior VP of the college board. Dan was the deputy executive director during the creation of the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB) where he retired in 1997.
In 1971, alongside his illustrious career in education, Dan and his brother Bob opened what became a 3-star fine dining establishment in Parkersburg, W.Va., overlooking the Ohio River from atop the hillside above – fittingly named The Point of View!
Dan, the runner, came to life in his 45th year when he was obese, smoked cigarettes and was out of shape. Dan vowed to get fit, lose weight and live a healthy lifestyle. He began running and bicycling to stay fit and slim and continued to run marathons up until his 80th year. He started running in Charleston, W.Va., and trained to run in the Charleston Distance Run 15-miler then it was on to bigger and longer races, with the New York Marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon, the Wine Glass Marathon (NY), the Shamrock Marathon (Va. Beach), the Philadelphia Marathon (Pa.), the Tin Man half-triathlon (Ga.), and his all-time favorite, the Boston Marathon! In fact, he ran 20 marathons between his 70th and 80th years. Dan was recently highlighted in the book Never Too Late, by Kate Champion.
Dan’s retirement dream of living on a farm came true in 1995 when he and Rosemary purchased a pre-civil war home on 10-acres with a big red barn and a corn crib outside Gettysburg. The Taylor Family Vineyard was born through much family love, sweat and tears. Perfect place to enjoy American history within the surroundings like Devil’s Den and the Civil War re-enactments. Dan’s passion to make good wine was strong and before we knew it an award-winning pinot noir was born! Add vintner to his list of titles!
Dan’s energy appeared to be unlimited and his interest in his fitness, his extended-family, politics and history seemed to be unlimited as well. He was truly a “man about town” throughout Gainesville and Haymarket. You could find PapPap at any performance or sporting event of his grandchildren, or nearly every afternoon at Panera Bread at Atlas Walk enjoying his “free” decaf coffee and reading his Kindle. Since moving into Heritage Hunt (HH), you could find him getting in his daily 10,000 steps along the local sidewalks and paths or in The Manassas or The Fair Oaks Malls. He was on the sidelines or courtside cheering on JMU, Grizzlies, Bobcats, dance recitals, lacrosse games, and his beloved Nats. He also enjoyed working out at One Life Fitness and then the improved HH Fitness Center where he liked to lift weights and enjoyed Yoga classes. Summertime frequently brought him to the swimming pool and he regularly enjoyed eating at the HH clubhouse with his friends and family. He had been an active member of the HH Food and Beverage Committee and a liaison to the Community Relations Committee. He participated in the Giving Circle, the Wine Club and danced in the Christmas Holiday Variety Show several times.
Dan’s life will be celebrated at a future date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the American Heart Association.
