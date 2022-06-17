Michele peacefully passed into God’s hands on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the company of her loving family.
Michele was born in Madison, Wisc., on November 16, 1945, but spent most of her youth growing up in Queens, NY. At the age of fifteen, she met Bob, who she eventually married on November 26, 1964. Fifty-eight years later they were still going strong.
After marriage, they moved around the country finally settling in Poolesville, Md., where she worked as a buyer for GE. When her two boys were born in 1980, she quit her day job and directed her full attention towards raising her sons. She became president of the PTA and later the Booster Club, always staying close to her boys' activities. During this time, she earned her BS degree from Strayer University.
After her boys graduated college, she was again free to pursue her interests and joined a modeling agency where she did runway fashion modeling, TV commercials, billboards, etc. In one gig she worked as a movie stand-in where she got to rub elbows with the likes of Stephen Spielberg and Tom Cruise.
In 2001, after her husband Bob retired, they relocated to Gettysburg, where she got involved in politics rising to a leadership position in the Adams County Republican Club. During this time, Michele and Bob did considerable traveling throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. Her favorite trip involved spending a week tenting in the Serengeti, where you wake up in the morning to the thunderous roar of stampeding Wildebeests racing by.
She leaves behind her husband Bob; her son Dale who lives in Houston, Texas, and her son Scott who lives in Mt. Airy, Md.; and their combined four grandchildren ranging in ages from 4 to 20. Her family and friends terribly miss her.
To share memories of Michele P. Stolzenburg, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
