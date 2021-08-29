Shelva J. Laughman, 78, of New Oxford, entered God’s eternal care Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Born August 25, 1943, in Baltimore County, Md., she was the daughter of the late Harrison G. “Bud” and Emma J. (Wilhelm) Calp. Shelva was the loving wife of Mark L. Laughman with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
Shelva was a member of St. Bartholomew’s United Church (ELCA), Hanover, Pa., the VFW Auxiliary #2506, F.O.E. #1406, and the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.
Shelva was a homemaker. She worked from 1964 to 1968 at Black & Decker, was a nurse’s aide for many years and later worked part time at Snyder’s of Hanover as the factory store manager. She was an avid Toby Keith fan.
In addition to her loving husband, Mark, Shelva is survived by a son, Martin L. Laughman and wife Lori of Lititz, Pa.; daughters, Sandra J. Kuhn and husband Larry of New Oxford, Alicia J. Soullaird and husband Brian of Abbottstown, and Laura Otero of Hanover, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Catalina Otero, Alizabeth Otero, Alejandro Hernandez, Zoe Kuhn, Olivia Fennell, Violet Fennell, Julia Soullaird, Jessica Soullaird, and Vivian Soulliard; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, W. Gilbert Calp of Glen Rock, Pa.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Shelva will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., with her pastor, the Rev. Steven E. Thomas, officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the funeral home as well as from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shelva’s name to United Cerebral Palsy, 788 Cherry Tree Court, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover.
