Memorial services for Marion E. Smith, of Homewood in Hanover and formerly of Biglerville, will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
Marion passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, Pa.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
