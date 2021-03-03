Richard Harmon Wine, 86, formerly of Littlestown, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Runk & Pratt Assisted Living in Lynchburg, Va.
Born Oct. 28, 1934, in Hampstead, Md., he was the son of the late Cletus H. and Ruth A. (Harmon) Wine, and the beloved husband of 64 years to Nancy L. (Miller) Wine.
Richard was a U.S. Army veteran, retired as production supervisor at CAM Industries in Hanover, and was a school bus driver for many years with the Littlestown Area School District.
He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by a son, Richard A. and wife Chris of Finksburg, Md.; a daughter, Kim E. Smith and husband David of Lynchburg, Va.; brother-in-law Samuel Harman; sister-in-law, Nadine Wine; grandchildren, Amanda Craft, Patrick Smith, and Jacob Wine; great-grandchildren, Trey and Micah Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Robert and Edward, and sister Doris Harman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Little's Funeral Home, 34 Maple Ave., Littlestown. The Rev. Larry Douthwaite will be officiating. Visitation is 10 - 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed with limited attendance, mask wearing and social distancing.
A private interment will be held at St. Paul's (Dubs) Church Cemetery, Hanover.
Memorials in Richard's name may be sent to the American Heart Association.
