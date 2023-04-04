Joseph K. “Pap” French, 94, of Gettysburg passed quietly at SpiriTrust the Village of Gettysburg on Saturday, April 1, 2023. He has now joined his wife, Charlotte Jean Doss French, in eternal peace.
Joe worked as a dairy herdsman over the years on numerous farms in the area. He could fix any piece of farm machinery. His final job was with Fenwick Farms in Reisterstown, Md.
Pap was known to be seen driving around town up until he was the age of 92. He would always be seen at his late son’s catering jobs as well as his grandson’s concrete site. He would also drive to visit family and friends from time to time never getting out of the car. But when NASCAR was on you could find him rooting for his favorite driver, Rusty Wallace, or watching reruns of old westerns. Pap’s final years were spent at SpiriTrust where he secretly loved the attention from the nurses and staff. He will be missed.
Pap was the father to deceased sons, Jeff and Amos Ferguson. He has many grandchildren and many great grandchildren whom he loved to see. Joe and Charlotte were parents to many who needed a soft place to land, and a place to grow. They were kind souls who never said “no.”
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Rev. Lawrence Fox officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
