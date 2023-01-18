Mary W. Davidson, 95, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care Friday, January 13, 2023, at The Brethren Home, New Oxford, with her loving family by her side.
Born June 4, 1927, in Parkton, Md., she was the daughter of the late James M. and Edna B. Wilson. Mary was the loving wife of the late Alton H. Davidson, with whom she shared 42 years of marriage, until his passing on October 22, 1991.
Mary was a 1945 graduate of Sparks High School, Parkton, Md., and a graduate of Baltimore Business College. She was a bookkeeper and accountant, retiring from Emeco Industries after many years of service. She then enjoyed part-time employment wrapping gifts at The Bon Ton.
Mrs. Davidson was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, in Parkton, Md.
Mary was a member of the Hanover Area Historical Society, The Hanover Mall Walkers, and AARP. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, doing crafts, painting, playing bingo, and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Mary is survived by a son, Jeffrey Davidson and his wife, Jill of New Oxford; two granddaughters, Lt. Col. Courtney O’Brien and husband Lt. Col. Michael of Coronado, Calif., and LCDR Whitney Buffin and husband Maj. Ketric of Stafford, Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jadon O’Brien and Ketric Jr. and Kyla Buffin.
A funeral to celebrate and remember Mary will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 19401 Middletown Road, Parkton, Md., with her pastor, the Rev. Andrew Greenwood, officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be held 10-11 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the church. Burial will be in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 19401 Middletown Road, Parkton, MD 21120, or to Cross Keys Village–The Brethren Home Community, The Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
The family would like to thank her caregivers and friends at The Brethren Home for their compassion and support during her time of need.
The family has entrusted the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
